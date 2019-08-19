<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles assistant coach Imama Amapakabo is tipping Super Eagles forward Alexander Iwobi for success at Everton after leaving Arsenal in summer.

Iwobi left the Emirates Stadium after spending 17 years at the North London club to join the likes of Daniel Amokachi, Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Joseph Yobo who have played for the toffees.

Imama told brila.net in an exclusive interview that Iwobi has proven himself as a fantastic footballer at Arsenal and that’s the reason Everton could pay up to $40m for his services.

”I think he has been able to prove himself that he’s a good player, he didn’t just gave himself to Everton, they came for him knowing the reason why they came for him and the role he is going to play for them.”

”And I think the league has just started in England, let’s give him some time, and we would be able to have a discussion with anyone that will doubt Iwobi’s capabilities,” Imama said.