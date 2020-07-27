



Former Super Eagles assistant coach, Imama Amapakabo, has advised the Nigeria Football Federation not to employ coaches attached to club sides into national team set up.

Amapakabo who made the statement while speaking as guest on social media platforms FUBF noted that the idea is multi-tasking and bring about distraction for the coaches.

Imama once doubled as the head coach of the El Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri and the assistant coach of the Super Eagles, before his departured from both roles.

The newly appointed Head Coach of Abia Warriors however opined that national teams handlers should be fully engaged by the Federation.





“I think its tasking because at all times, the coaches have to multi-task. Its a big challenge when you have to shuttle between club and country, at one point you’re leading a team, the other point you’re assisting.

“Haven to chance your modus operandi is a big challenge. I think it will be nice if the coaches of national teams get full employment by the federation (NFF) and the clubs also get their own coaches, that way I think it will be okay. That will be good to separate the responsibility of the coach from the national teams and of course the club sides,” he said.