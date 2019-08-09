<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ilkay Gundogan has signed a new contract extension with City, committing him to the Club until 2023.

The German midfielder has proved to be a key member of Pep Guardiola’s squad over the past three seasons and was an instrumental figure in our historic Fourmidables campaign of last year.

A 2016 arrival from Borussia Dortmund, Gundogan was Guardiola’s first signing after taking over as City manager and he has since made 114 appearances, scoring 17 goals.

A hugely talented, creative midfielder who marries intelligence and industry to great effect, the 28-year-old also demonstrated his versatility last term by impressively operating in the holding midfield role on numerous occasions.