<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ilkay Gundogan says he has spoken to Leroy Sane and he does not have the impression that the winger wants to leave Manchester City in the summer.

The 23-year-old made 47 appearances in all competitions for City in 2018-19 although was rotated by manager Pep Guardiola in the Premier League especially, where he made 21 starts.

He did, however, make a significant contribution in helping City win a domestic treble and is widely considered to be one of the top young wingers in Europe.

Bayern Munich have been strongly linked with a summer move for Sane, with the Bundesliga club’s CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge going as far as saying they will attempt to negotiate with City, if the player expresses a desire to sign for them.

Amid the interest from the German champions, it was gathered City stepped up talks over negotiating a new contract with the former Schalke star, whose current deal runs until 2021.

And Gundogan believes that Sane is happy where he is at the Etihad Stadium and doesn’t expect that City would be interested in selling him either.

He told reporters: “I don’t know much [about Sane’s situation], only a little. I also talked to him, but he didn’t give me the impression that he really wants to leave. I don’t think Manchester City wants to give him up either.

“Since Leroy still has two years left on his contract, there is no reason to take action. Therefore, I am assuming that he will stay and I would of course be happy about that.”

Guardiola, meanwhile, has insisted that he wants Sane to remain at the club but accepted the transfer rumours are always likely to surface when a player isn’t playing as much as he’d like.

Gundogan is another who has been linked with a City exit although it was gathered that, having been unsure whether to stay earlier in the 2018-19 campaign, he is now open to the prospect of contract talks with the club.

The Germany international’s current deal expires in 2020 and, while City are hopeful over a renewal, they will not sell the midfielder in the summer, even if they risk losing him for nothing next year.

City are also expected to make moves to bolster their squad in the summer window, with the likes of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri, Leicester City defender Harry Maguire and Joao Felix on their radar.

However, it was gathered that the Premier League champions’ interest in the Benfica forward would only be stepped up if one of Sane or Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus moves on.