Flying Eagles skipper, Ikouwem Udo Utin, has asserted that he is not in any rush to take any decision despite the influx of foreign clubs clustering him for a contract.

The Enyimba left back had medicals with Israeli club, Maccabi Haifa, but its details are yet to surface while Esperance and Etoile du Sahel from Tunisia have also made enquiries about the light-skinned defender.

Ikouwem told newsmen that he would take his time and follow the directives of his club before he takes a decision on his next move.

“Nothing is concrete yet because I am yet to hear from my club, Enyimba but I am fully focused on the Flying Eagles cause and I am not distracted by transfer speculations,” Ikouwem said.

“I did medicals with the Israel club but it was a directive from my club but I don’t know anything yet about it. I was also told there are other several clubs asking after me. I will take my time before deciding on the club and I expect my club to guide me to a club that will help me develop better as a young player.

“For now I want to be fully focused on the Flying Eagles assignment. It is the number one priority for me and I won’t allow anything to affect it. The game against SC Freiburg is an eye-opener for us ahead of other friendly games.”

Ikouwem is in his third season with Enyimba after he joined from Ngwa United – a non league club based in Aba.