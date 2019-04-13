<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba defender Ikouwem Utin has made a bold prediction that his team will get a good result in their next outing in the Nigeria Professional Football League against Kwara United.

After playing out a disappointing barren draw against Bendel Insurance last weekend, the left-back is looking forward to a response from his Enyimba team when they face Kwara United in Sunday’s tie in Aba.

Enyimba’s privilege of playing consecutive matches on home turf presents the chance to make amends for last weekend’s slip, which has seen the team drop a place to third in group A.

Now trailing Enugu Rangers by three points, Usman Abd’Allah’s men are in dire need of points to stay in the race for the group’s playoff slots and Ikouwem is positive that maximum points will be secured against the Harmony Boys this weekend.

“Our mentality is for us to win any game that we play and in every game, we play we take it as the last game of our career,” the young defender told the club media.

“When you plan on a thing and it doesn’t work out the way you planned it does not mean that you are a failure but we believe in ourselves that we are going to bounce back and make sure we have a good game in our next league match.

“Every game has a different ball play. I think the game against Kwara will be another difficult game. We believe with the hard work and preparation now in the camp, we are going to have a good result in that game.”

Enyimba are on an eight-match unbeaten streak but they would cherish an outright win more than just extending their unbeaten run with another home draw.