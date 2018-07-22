Nigeria U-20 team captain, Ikouwen Udoh, is excited that the Flying Eagles are through to the 2019 African Youth Championship to be hosted by Niger Republic after defeating Mauritania 5-0 in the second leg final qualifying round in Lagos on Saturday.

Nazifi Yahaya scored an hat-trick while Afeez Aremu and Wasiu Alalade also got on the scoresheet to seal an emphatic win for Nigeria.

Udoh admitted that the team had their back against the wall following their 1-1 draw in the first leg in Mauritania.

“We had no choice other than to beat Mauritania in Lagos after we played a draw in the first leg. I am excited that did just that,” Udoh said.

“We didnt have good game because of the wet pitch, but we got the job done.

“The first goal settled any fright we had because the Mauritanian team was a tough side.”