The Media Officer of Ikorodu United FC, Babatunde Ayoola, on Monday said the club was eager to return to the premier league at the end of the lower league season.

Ayoola the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos said that the club was working hard to regain promotion.

He said the Nigeria National League side, otherwise called the “Oga Boys’’ by their fans, would not only entertain their supporters but would also play to win matches.

He said: “It is true we play entertaining matches, but we are not just in the league to entertain fans, we want to make a statement that we are working towards regaining promotion to the premier league.

“We are eager to return to the premier league after playing at the Super League and from there gain promotion, we are taking the step one after the other.’’

NAN reports that the Ikorodu United playing at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, conceded the first goal of the 2017/2018 Bet9ja NNL season against visiting Calabar Rovers in the Match Day 4 fixtures.

The Theo De Jong-tutored team had opened the season in the Bet9ja NNL Southern Conference B2 with a barren draw in a local derby again Stationery Stores.

The side then played a home 1-0 against Nnewi Utd in the Match Day 2. The Oga Boys travelled to Ogbomosho to record another barren draw against Crown FC in the Match Day 3.

Consequently, the Oga Boys came from a disappointing FA Cup tie with Sido FC where they were leading 6-1 before surrendering to a 6-6 at full time.

However, it turned a different ball game on Sunday when Ikorodu United welcomed Rovers of Calabar. The Oga Boys started the match very vibrant and looked more dangerous with their build up going forward.

The De Jong side did not take long before they made the voice of the fans roared to the loudest after a 17th minute strike by Samuel Stone.

The highly dependable striker who received a clever pass from Gafa Lasisi converted it with a deft touch to put his side in an early lead.

The second goal came from the provider of the first goal after a beautiful cross by Moughara Dede found Gafa Lasisi who matched the beautiful cross with a beautiful flying touch to make it second goal on the 19th minute.

On the 53rd minute, Moughara came with a brilliant stunner for the third goal and his second in four games of the season.

Rovers, however, got a consolation goal and became the first team to score Ikorodu United at home, after the match ended 3-1.

Ikorodu United is now third on the Bet9ja NNL League table and will travel to face Osun United on Wednesday, Match Day 5.