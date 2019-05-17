<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas is reportedly planning to announce his retirement from football following his recent heart attack scare.

The 37-year-old World Cup winner intends to call time on his career at the end of the season as he does not want to feed uncertainty about his future, according to Portugese outlet O Jogo.

Casillas, who made 725 appearances for Spanish giants Real Madrid, was hospitalised after collapsing with an acute myocardial infarction earlier this month.

He was discharged five days later but hinted that he may have to call time on his career.

Upon leaving Porto hospital, Casillas told reporters: ‘I don’t know what my future holds but the most important thing is being here today. I’m feeling a lot better, I’ll be resting for a couple of weeks or even a couple of months.’

Porto are still fighting for the Liga Nos title but have fallen two points behind rivals Benfica with one match still to play.

Casillas intends to announce his retirement after his sides final two matches, including a Portuguese Cup final against Sporting on Saturday May 25.