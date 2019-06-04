<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechuwkwu Ezenwa has said commitment and teamwork are two ingredients the team needs to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ezenwa argued that the Super Eagles are top contenders for the title based on the talents in the team, but without commitment and extra hard work the Eagles cannot finish up where the fans want them to be at the Egypt 2019 tournament.

“We have to give our best for this great country, we are not there for two consecutive years now, after winning the competition in 2013.

“We missed out at the 2015 and 2017 editions so, it’s going to be a great preparation for us, we have to give all we can for this great Nation because it is the time to let people know that we have great talents in this country to showcase in this competition, so going into the camp we need to show a lot of commitment and our best for this great nation “ Ezenwa said.