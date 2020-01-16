<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Heartland football club of Owerri secured a bragging rights when they defeated Champions Enyimba international Aba at home in the oriental derby on Wednesday.

The City of Aba was full of hope before the kick off following Enyimba’s 4-1 demolition of Algerian side Paradou in CAF Confederations Cup game on Sunday, but an unarguably performance of the season from Fidelis Ilechuckwu and his boys sent the fans home with a blow to their jaw.

Enyimba started the game on a front foot and piled alot of pressure on their visitors in the early minutes, but failed to hit the targets with any of their attempts.

Enyimba later missed glorious opportunity to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty after Jide Williams tripped Reuben Bala who was almost connecting a return ball from Cyril Olisema, but their former goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa stepped up to deny Stanley Dimgba from the spot kick.





Enyimba continued to search for the opener , but left themselves open to at the back and allowed Sadiq Abubakar to put Heartland ahead in the 30th minutes with a perfect solo goal.

Heartland put the game to bed when Chukwuemeka Obioma who’s on loan from the Champions scored the second in additional minutes of the first half.

Enyimba however came out with all determination to bring themselves back in the game after the restart, but find it difficult to break the well organised Heartland defense.

Heartland goalkeeper Ezenwa makes two crucial saves within 60 seconds. First, he keeps out Martins Usule’s downward header before making a catch of Olisema’s long range effort.

The win is a big boost for the Naze millionaires who are now 11th on the log.