Nigeria goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has talked up his team’s chances of winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles are returning to the AFCON for the first time since their triumph on South African soil in 2013.

Gernot Rohr’s side will open their campaign in Alexandria on Saturday when they face rookies Burundi.

They will also come up against Guinea and Madagascar (also debutants) on June 26 and June 30 respectively in Group B.

Ezenwa, who will compete with fellow goalkeepers Daniel Akpeyi and Francis Uzoho to be the first-choice, believes a fourth Nations Cup title is not out of reach for Nigeria.

“We have prepared well for this competition and everyone is looking forward to our first game against Burundi on Saturday,” Ezenwa said.

“We know what is at stake and I believe we have the quality to emerge champions at the end of the day.”

Nigeria, who lost their last pre-AFCON friendly 1-0 to Senegal on Sunday, arrived in Alexandria earlier this week.