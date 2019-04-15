<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has stated that the Rohr-led team will not underrate their Group opponents going into the AFCON competition in Egypt.

Ezenwa in a chat said that though the group might look easy, yet the team will not underrate any opponents because they all qualified in the midst of difficult countries for the AFCON finals.

”We wouldn’t underrate our opponents in the group, the Burundians qualified in their group at the expense of Gabon even the Madagascar team also qualified first among the best countries for this Afcon competition in Egypt ”.

He also responded to questions on complacency saying it’s not true citing an example on how they defeated Seychelles home and away and never underrated them.

The super eagles were drawn in Group C for the Afcon finals in Egypt along Guinea, Madagascar, and Burundi.