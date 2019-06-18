<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has declared that the team is ready to conquer the rest of the continent at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

The AFCON 2019 will start on Friday June 21 in Egypt. The Super Eagles are Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.

The three-time kings of Africa will begin their campaign in the competition against the Swallows of Burundi on Saturday at the Alexandria Stadium.

Many have named host nation, Egypt, Morocco and Senegal among the favourites to win the competition, but Ezenwa who plays for Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, Kastina United, is adamant that the Super Eagles can rule the continent once again.

“We have prepared well for this competition and everyone is looking forward to our first game against Burundi on Saturday,” Ezenwa told Completesports.com.

“We know what is at stake and I believe we have the quality to emerge champions at the end of the day. ”

The Super Eagles who lost their last pre-AFCON friendly 1-0 to Senegal on Sunday arrived Alexandria for the competition on Monday.

They are camped at the Helnan Palestine Hotel where they will stay all throughout the group phase .