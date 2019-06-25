<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ikechukwu Ezenwa, one of Nigeria Super Eagles’ three goalkeepers at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, has told newsmen that the team is in fine mood ahead of their Wednesday’s second Group B match against Syli Nationale of Guinea.

The Katsina United goaltender says the players are in high spirit given the importance of tomorrow’s tie against fellow West Africans.

“The camp is cool today, the players are in high spirit and focused on the match against Guinea tomorrow,” Ezenwa told said on Wednesday.

Ezenwa has had an illustrious career on the domestic scene with three Aiteo Federation Cup titles plucked in 2008 (with Ocean Boys), 2011 (with Heartland) and 2016 (with FC Ifeanyi Ubah).

He has also won the NPFL title way back in 2006 with Ocean Boys of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Super Eagles won their opening group match last Saturday against Burundi 1-0, and a win against Guinea on Wednesday will send the three-time champions to the knock out stages and Ezenwa says they are poised for a tough game against the Syli Nationale.

“We know they will come out strong on us. We are equally looking forward to a difficult game, but we remain positive that victory will come our way,” he said.

“Yes, getting the three points will make the last (group) game against Madagascar less difficult because we don’t want to go into the last game with our chances of progressing tied to it.

“It will be tough, but we are determined to do our country proud,” the former Sharks (2011-2014), Sunshine Stars (2014-2016) and Enyimba (2017-2019) goalkeeper stressed.

The kickoff of Super Eagles versus Syli Nationale on Wednesday is 3:30pm, Nigerian time.

Ezenwa previously featured Nigeria’s U-20s -the Flying Eagles, and equally made coach Samson Siasia’s U-23 Eagles that won silver at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China.