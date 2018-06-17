Despite moral draining defeat to Croatia in which many fan described the Super Eagles performance as far below par, Enyimba International FC goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, as come out to state that the team is still very focus on making it out of Group D.

Speaking from the team’s camp In Kaliningrad, Ezenwa said, “We remain focus as a team so as not to allow the defeat against Croatia weigh us down because we got two winnable matches ahead.’

The former IfeanyiUbah goaltender went on to describe the experience as a big lesson for the team even as he went on to encourage Uzoho [a player he calls his younger brother] to not allow the result affect him as his performance was very good despite conceding two.

“It’s a big lesson for us. We have taken the positives from the game and moved on. The focus now is on our next game against Iceland

“Uzoho did very well despite losing 2 – 0 on the night. He should remain focused and not allow the defeat weigh him down.

“I have been encouraging him (Uzoho) because I see him as a younger brother as he did his best but the two goals he conceded were not chances anyone would say he should have saved.”

Ezenwa concluded by drawing on the positives from the match which he described has been the fact that no injuries were recorded while still stating he was ready any time he gets called upon because he still dreams of playing a World Cup game.