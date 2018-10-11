



Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, insists the team is determined to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after missing the last two editions of the tournament.

The three-time African champions are yet to grace the AFCON finals after conquering the rest of the continent in South Africa 2013, failing to qualify for the 2015 and 2017 editions.

Gernot Rohr’s men will face the Mediterranean Knights of Libya on Saturday in a Group E qualifying fixture at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo, with the reverse fixture to take place three days later in Sfax, Tunisia.

Ezenwa says the Eagles are eager to be among the 24 finalists for the biggest soccer competition in Africa.

“It’s a shame that we have failed to make it to the last two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations taking into cognisance our pedigree as one of the best footballing nations on the continent,” Ezenwa said.

“This time around, we are determined to put things right by making it to Cameroon 2019. It’s a tough task but we are ready to go all out for it.

”We are firmly focused on the two games against Libya and hopefully we will a positive result.”

The Super Eagles began their qualifying campaign on a disappointing note losing 2-0 to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at home but recovered to record a morale boosting 3-0 away win against Seychelles last month in Victoria.

The West Africans need to beat the Libyans who occupy top spot in the group with four points to enhance their chances of claiming a place in Cameroon 2019.