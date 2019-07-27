<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has opined that he won’t be rushed into any contract decision whether at home or abroad.

Ezenwa told newsmen that he is aware of the calls from his fans that he should take his trade abroad but that he would only leave fora club he knows will keep him relevant with the national team and not just travel abroad to join the foreign legion.

The former FC IfeanyiUbah shot-stopper noted that he will soon review the contract offers before him before deciding on his next move.

“My contract is over with Katsina United and when I go back home I will need to go through the number of offers I have presently,” Ezenwa told SportingLife.

“Many people are clamouring that I need to take my career to abroad but I am not going to be in any hurry to go to a place that I won’t be relevant because my future is very important to me.

“I will like to move to a club that I will be playing consistently and I will have the opportunity to play for Nigeria.

“When I go home I will go back and check the clubs that have made serious offers and I will then decide where to go next.”

The goalkeeper affirmed that he has dedicated the bronze medal he won in Egypt at the just-concluded AFCON to his first son, Vincent Jr, Ezenwa who recently turned seven years old.