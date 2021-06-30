Ikechukwu Ezenwa has been ruled out of Nigeria’s international friendly against Mexico as a result of injury.

The Heartland goalkeeper copped an injury in training on Monday and won’t recover in time for the game billed to hold on Sunday morning at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Ezenwa will not make the trip to the United States of America for the highly anticipated game due to the setback.





Enyimba’s John Noble and Valentine Nwabili of Lobi Stars are the two other goalkeepers in the team’s camp.

22 players are now expected to make the trip for the game.

The players and their officials will travel out of the country via the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport , Abuja later on Wednesday (today) for the friendly.