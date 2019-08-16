<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ikechukwu Ezenwa has joined Nigeria Professional Football League club, Heartland on a two-year contract.

Ezenwa linked up with the Naze Millionaires on a free transfer following the expiration of his one-year contract with another NPFL side, Katsina United.

It will be the Super Eagles’ goalkeeper’s second stint with the five-time NPFL champions after previously featuring for them eight years ago.

Ezenwa is the Owerri club’s first signing ahead of the 2019/2020 NPFL season after hiring former MFM FC coach Fidelis Ilechukwu.

“I am here to give a good account of myself in the field of play. I am hoping for the best while in Owerri, and I am full of positive anticipation that we would grab a ticket and head to the continent again,” Ezenwa told Heartland’s official website after penning the contract.

Heartland’s General Manager, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwudi, also stated that the club has made a statement of intent with the acquisition of the experienced goalkeeper.

“This is a statement of intent, that Heartland is in for serious business and not business as usual,” Chukwudi declared.