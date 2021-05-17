Heartland FC and Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has expressed delight after his recall to the senior national team of Nigeria by handler Gernot Rohr following his inclusion in the list of 31 players for the high profile international friendly with the 2022 AFCON host Cameroon in June.

Ezenwa speaking in a chat with newsmen narrated how tough a period it was for him when he was overlooked for selection coupled with the struggle at club side too before returning with a man of the match display in the first match of the second stanza of the league. He added that he didn’t allow himself to be depressed whole the struggle persist.





“I’m so happy, it’s not easy when a man face challenges and comes back. It only shows that you’re a real man. In Football you’re bound to face some challenging times and how you handle it is what makes you a professional. I never allow it to weigh me down, so the most important thing is that I’m back.”