<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa says the team is not under pressure to get the better part of their Togolese counterparts on Saturday.

The Imama Amakapabo led boy will battle the Sparrows of Togo in the all-important second leg of CHAN qualifiers at the Agege Stadium on Saturday.

Ezenwa spoke with newsmen after the team’s first training session on Thursday and stated that the team is under no pressure to get the needed result.

He added that there is nothing to fear irrespective of the outcome of the first leg and appealed to the fans not to be discouraged but to continue to support the team.

Super Eagles lost the first leg 4-1 and needed a victory with at least three goals margin to snatch the CHAN tickets from the visiting Sparrows of Togo.