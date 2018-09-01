Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has said the players have shifted attention to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Seychelles and Libya respectively.

The three-time Africa champions have failed to qualify for two editions of the bi-annual tournament since becoming Champions in 2013 under late Super Eagles manager, Stephen Keshi.

Ezenwa, who had no chance of being in goal at the World Cup in Russia despite being part of the team, said that the team’s major priority would be to qualify for AFCON 2019.

“It’s quite unfortunate that the Super Eagles have failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations twice in spite of their array of stars.

“With the 2018 World Cup finally over, we just want to ensure that our games against Seychelles and Libya in the AFCON qualifiers must be a must-win for us if we are to make it through,” he said.

The Super Eagles lost the opening group match 0-2 in Uyo against South Africa. Only a win against the Indian Ocean country would brighten their chances of qualifying.