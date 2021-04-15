



Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Ike Shorummu has lauded Super Eagles winger, Ahmed Musa’s courage to rejoin Kano Pillars in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The Nigerian international has been without a club since his exit from the Saudi club, Al Nassr in 2020. He joined Pillars on a short-term loan deal on Tuesday, in a move that has been applauded by some ex-internationals.

Speaking with a Lagos-based radio station, Shorunmu stated that Musa’s return to the league is a welcome development and it’s a great one for Nigerian football.





“His return to the league is a welcome development and it’s a great one for our football and Musa himself.

“We have to applaud his courage as well because not everyone will love to return home to play football again after several years in Europe.”

“Again, Maybe he’s trying to stay fit for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, which is so also good for the national team ” he concluded.