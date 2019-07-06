<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu believes the team must seize the occasion when they file out against perennial rivals, Cameroon, in Alexandria on Saturday (today) in a last 16 clash.

Gernot Rohr’s men were at the wrong end of AFCON history as they fell victimsto debutants and 108th ranked Madagascar in their last group match to surrender first spot to Nicolas Dupuis’ men.

However, Shorunmu strongly believes that the team must have learnt their lessons and must seek to pacify Nigerians by redeeming themselves against reigning champions Cameroon.

“It is a forgone issue now (Madagascar), they have it all to do against Cameroon on Saturday.

“It is going to be tough, Cameroon are a formidable foe but, the Eagles must see it as an opportunity to redeem themselves and also lift fans’ spirit.”

Having played against the Lions, who had in their ranks Patrice Mboma, Samuel Eto’o, Rigobert Song, and others at the same competition, the former FC Zurich star is aware of the huge task that awaits the Super Eagles but, tips the team to succeed because “Cameroon have not been really spectacular and moreover, it’s a rivalry thing, the boys know what is at stake.”

“As long as football lives, our rivalry with the Lions continue. It is something that I believe will fuel the desire of the guys to perform. If you look at the team some of the players know this is the last shot at glory because they’re in their twilight.

“They won’t want an early exit. The good thing is that the Lions have not impressed either so, we just have to prove it on the pitch.” He concluded.