



Former Super Eagles Ike Shorunmu has backed the national U20 team, the Flying Eagles, to get things right ahead of the FIFA U20 world cup in Poland where the team, alongside Senegal, Mali and South Africa would be representing the African continent at the youth soccer Mundial.

Nigeria’s U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, finished their campaign at the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on a disappointing note as they were beaten 5-3 on penalties by South Africa’s Amajita last weekend.

For Nigeria, this is also the first time ever they will be finishing in the fourth place, and speaking in the aftermath of the AYC championship in the Niger Republic with newsmen, Shorunmu, who was Nigeria’s goalie at the Korea Japan 2002 FIFA world cup, backed coach Paul Aigbogun to get things right before the tournament in Poland, especially the problem of scoring goals.

“Sometimes things do not go the way you want it, but you just have to learn from it and move on”.

“Am sure the coach will surely work on the problem and get it right so that the team can improve, I’ve been there before with the national team so I know he is capable of making corrections”.

”I strongly believe that he will sit down, analyze things with his technical crew and solve the issues that are affecting the team”, Shorunmu stated.

Already, the quartet of Senegal, Mali, South Africa, and Nigeria have all secured tickets to represent Africa at the FIFA U-20 World Cup that would be taking place in Poland later this year.

Unlike the U-17 World Cup where Africa has been dominant, Africa has enjoyed minimal success at past editions of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.