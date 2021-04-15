



Former Super Eagles assistant coach Ike Shorunmu has lauded Ahmed Musa’s decision to return to the Nigeria professional football league after 18 years.

Musa joined four-time Nigerian champions, Kano Pillars, ahead of the second stanza of the 2020-2021 Nigeria professional football league campaign.

The Super Eagles Captain is expected to remain with the Sai Masu Gida until the end of the current campaign and will allow a move should he receive an offer from Europe.





Reacting to the transfer, Shorunmu who also made name for himself in the domestic league before going to Europe, applauded Musa’s courage to return home and sign for a team.

“His return to the league is a welcome development and it’s a great one for our football and Musa himself,” he told brila.net

“We have to applaud his courage as well, because not everyone will love to return home to play football again after several years in Europe.”

“Again, Maybe he’s trying to stay fit for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, which is so also good for the national team ” he concluded.