Ikay Gundogan: Manchester City could have scored more goals vs Manchester United

Manchester City’s Germany international, Ikay Gundogan, is still reliving the Citizens’ 2-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, November 6, 2021, describing it as “enjoyable” in a way that closes the gap between Manchester United and Manchester City.

Speaking after the game Gundogan noted that United were lucky, insisting that City could have bagged a larger scoreline.

“It was really fun, quite enjoyable,” said Gundogan

“It was a great first half where we could have scored more goals. It could have been 3-0 or 4-0 at halftime, their keeper made some incredible saves.”

Eric Bailly’s own goal and Bernardo Silvia’s strike shortly before the break were enough to earn City the three points from the Saturday’s Manchester derby.

Gundogan added: “The second half was about staying patient and keeping the ball, getting into a certain rhythm and not giving them any chance.”

What made the win more impressive was that Guardiola did not make any substitution and yet City dominated till the final whistle.

Former City defender Joleon Lescott believes that the Guardiola side’s dominance and convincing win on Saturday was as impressive as their famous 6-1 victory at Old Trafford a decade ago.

“Credit goes to City, the scoreline was not as impressive as 6-1 but the performance was equally as controlling,” – Lescott wrote on City’s website.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that his team were somehow away from the genuine title challenger who are already nine points behind the league leaders Chelsea.

Manchester City have now won eight Premier League matches at Old Trafford more than other place and this can be added as one of their most comfortable.

Saturday’s win has moved City up, on 23 points, just three points behind Premier League leaders, Chelsea who are on 26 points.