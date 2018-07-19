Despite a disappointing World Cup in Russia, Super Eagles forward Odion Jude Ighalo has now been crowned the all-time leading for Changchun Yatai after he netted against Chongqing.

He now has 23 goals to overtake the previous record of 22 goals set by Marcelo Moreno.

The former Udinese and Watford striker had equaled Moreno’s record in April, when he scored twice to down then leaders Shanghai SIPG. It was a feat that earned him the Player of the Month in April in China.

Ighalo returned from Russia 2018 to his Chinese club with a bang on the resumption of the league.

Ighalo’s goal came 19 minutes into the clash when he superbly volleyed a half clearance with his left foot to draw his side level, but his celebration was almost cut short as the referee had to consult the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to be sure the Nigerian was not offside.

The Eagles striker has been an instant hit in China since joining in January 2017, scoring 15 in his debut season and has already scored eight in just 12 league outings this term.