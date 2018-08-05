Plateau United striker Tosin Omoyele will not be given a contract by IFK Goteborg after a brief trial at the Swedish club.

It was gathered that Omoyele trained twice with Goteborg last week with the hope of getting a deal, but he has since left the team after he was not considered for an extended run.

He has previously tried out with Norwegian club Stabaek.

Last season, Omoyele, 19, was top scorer with NNL side Osun United for him to be snapped up by NPFL champions Plateau United.

He missed the cut for the CHAN in Morocco earlier this year.