Ifedayo Omosuiyi has said he could not help it but celebrate his first hat-trick in Malaysia in Melaka United’s 6-1 thrashing of his former club Felda United.

He said the goals are for the fans for their support.

“It was a great day, great game and great result for me and my club,” he celebrated.

“It was also an honour to be named Man of the Match, I dedicated my goals to the fans for their support always. I will keep doing my best to make them happy.”

The former Al Hidd of Bahrain forward said he did not wish to celebrate his goals against Felda United as a sign of respect to his former club, but got carried away with the joy of his first hat-trick in Malaysia.

“Though I never planned not to celebrate the goals, so when the goals started coming, I kept calm and didn’t celebrate as a sign of respect for Felda United being my former club, but I was carried away with the excitement and joy of scoring the hat-trick the moment I scored the third goal,” he said.

“I celebrated it, but quickly tried to control myself.

“This was my first hat-trick in the Malaysia league.”

He has now scored 14 goals in 15 games in all competitions this season for Melaka United, six goals in six games from the Malaysia Cup, and eight goals in nine league games with six assists.