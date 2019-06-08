<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

FC IfeanyiUbah will face Kano Pillars without their inspirational left back, Chidi Madu due to injury ahead of their must-win Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Championship Play-off tie in Lagos on Saturday.

The Anambra Warriors defender hurt his hamstring against Akwa United. Even though the injury has been described as not too serious, he is set to miss their confrontation with Sai Masu Gida to enable him to recover fully ahead of their subsequent games.

Jimoh Gbadamosi, who is a central defender with the Anambra Warriors, disclosed that they would miss the imposing presence of Madu in defence but that his replacement will definitely do a good job.

“We have almost a fully fit squad besides Chidi Madu who is a major doubt ahead of our game with Kano Pillars,” Gbadamosi told Goal.

“He sustained a hamstring injury and he is not expected to play against Pillars to ensure he recovers fully and take part in the remaining games. He got injured against Akwa United and he has been placed on treatment.

“We will miss him in the defence but we have another player that can take his place. We are just going all out for a win that will resurrect our desire to end the Super Six well after the losses we suffered in our first two games.

FC IfeanyiUbah are at the bottom of the NPFL Championship playoffs table as they are yet to register a point after two matches.