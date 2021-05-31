Former Super Eagles defender, Ifeanyi Udeze, believes coach Gernot Rohr is enjoying the best of his career now because there are quality players in his kitty at the moment.

Having qualified Nigeria for the Africa Cup of Nations and now preparing for the World Cup qualifiers, the coach is armed with good resources to actualise his dream.

“Gernot Rohr is enjoying himself at the moment because there are players on the ground he would utilise to get the best result for the World Cup qualifiers. He is not nurturing any worry for now. He knows what to do because he has the players who are ready to play. Our players are in great shape,” Udeze stated on Sports Radio 88.9fm.





The Super Eagles finished the qualifying campaign as one of only four unbeaten sides, chalking up 14 points — only Tunisia, with 16 points, did better — and it is their best points tally in the final group phase of qualifying since the 2008 series, when Berti Vogts team’ hit 15 points from five wins and one loss.

It is also the second consecutive major tournament qualifying series, after the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, in which Rohr’s team has been unbeaten on the field.