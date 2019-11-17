<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

FC Ifeanyi Ubah head coach, Uche Okagbue says the game with a strong Rivers United side is another opportunity for his side to prove how good they are.

Okagbue has built a solid unit around unheralded talent like Sharp Uzoigwe, Eric Oguocha, Tochukwu Anueyiagu, Charles Okafor, Ikenna Cooper, Lucius Ozioma, Christian Nnaji and Sebastine Uche with rich dividends reaped in the nascent stages of the campaign.

The trainer admitted that he has yet to see United play this term and predicts a touch game in Nnewi on Sunday.

“I have not watched Rivers United this season but I have some information about them,” Okabgue said.

“I know Rivers United will come out smoking in (Sunday’s) game but by the special grace of God, we will get the maximum points.

“My message to our (FCIU) fans is that they should troop out to watch us and give us the maximum points we need against Rivers United (on Sunday),” he said.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah recorded hard-fought 1-0 win over Adamawa United in the opening day of the season was followed by an impressive away 1-1 draw against MFM FC on matchday two.

Another home win against Rivers United on Sunday, November 17 will consolidate an above-average start for the Anambra Warriors.