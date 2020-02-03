<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





FC Ifeanyi Ubah boss Uche Okagbue says his team’s inability to take the maximum points against visiting Akwa United was due to hard luck.

The Anambra Warriors played out a goalless draw with their guests in Sunday’s match day 18 of the 2019/2020 Nigeria professional football league season.

The hosts wasted several chances and also failed to beat Akwa United’s goalkeeper Jean Efala who was named man of the match after terrific saves.

Speaking to journalists after the game, Okagbue praised his boys for their performance and believed no team can win every game.





“Akwa side is a very good side. We don’t need to blame anybody. It is not a must that you win every match you play. The boys played very well. They did everything they could. It was just unlucky.

With just a point from their road trips this half of the season, Ifeanyi Ubah will be away to Sunshine Stars of Akure in their next engagement and the team manager says they are expecting to harvest points from it.

“We will prepare normal and go and try our best and I believe we will get something there,” he concluded.