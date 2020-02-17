<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





FC Ifeanyi Ubah kicked off the second stanza of the Nigeria football league season with an impressive 3-1 win over Sunshine Stars of Akure on Sunday.

The Anambra Warriors welcomed the Owena Whales to the Nnewi, and had to recover from a goal down to beat Sunshine Stars in highly competitive game.

Uche Ihuarulam scored the opener for Sunshine Stars in the 22nd minute, before Samuel Kalu restored the parity in the 29th minutes.

Abdullahi Aliyu added the second for the Blessing Okagbue side with three minutes to the end of the first half.





Chigozie Chilekwu however completed the comeback for FC Ifeanyi Ubah when he scored the decider in the 72nd minutes.

Meanwhile In Lafia Nasarawa United defeated Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0 win to boost their hope of survival.

Ikenna Ofor scored the only goal of the game in the 65th minute.

FULL RESULTS

Rangers 1-2 Akwa Utd

FC Ifeanyiubah 3-1 Sunshine Stars

Heartland 5-0 Adamawa Utd

Kano Pillars 1-0 MFM

Kwara Utd 1-1 Rivers Utd

Plateau Utd 2-0 Dakkada

Wikki 4-0 Lobi

Nasarawa Utd 1-0 Jigawa GS

Wolves 2-0 Katsina Utd