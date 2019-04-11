<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rangers attacking sensation, Ifeanyi Egwim, who fractured his leg on the final matchday of 2016 NPFL season that saw the ‘Flying Antelopes’ emerge champions of the league for the seventh time after a 32 years wait says he is a very happy man playing competitive football again.

The Imo state born footballer who came in as a five-minute substitute in the 2-1 win on the road for the Enugu side over Kwara United in Ilorin told newsmen that he was full of thanks to the management of the club who stood by him in the period the injury lasted.

“Sincerely, I am a very happy person today as I started playing competitive football again for my club Rangers and capping the appearance with our first away win of the season.

“I really thank God who made it all possible, also, I won’t fail to express my thanks for his show of love and care since I broke my leg.”

He further said, “I can’t forget to thank Nigeria football followers for their prayers and show of love during my trial period. It can only get better as I hope to contribute my quota towards achieving the target of the team this season.”

It would be recalled that the former Rivers United attacking sensation broke his leg in the final match of the 2016 NPFL season against El-Kanemi Warriors in a 4-0 rout at ‘The Cathedral’, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.