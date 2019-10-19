<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba defender Ifeanyi Anaemena has asserted that the CHAN Eagles are not under pressure despite facing a daunting task in the return leg of the African Nations Championship qualifier against Togo today at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

The CHAN Eagles were thoroughly trounced 4-1 by the Sparrowhawks in the initial leg played in Lome and they must overturn the goals deficit if they are to make their fourth appearance at the competition designed for players playing in their domestic leagues.

Anaemena who is among a couple of newly invited players to beef up the team noted that they are calm and know the right thing to do today as soon as the second leg tie kicks off at Agege Stadium, Lagos.

“It is untrue that we are under pressure because of the result of the first leg,” Anaemena has said.

“We have been training very hard and putting all attention on the second leg game. We know we are playing around home and will be ready to target a great comeback.

“We know what is at stake and are ready to make Nigerians smile on Saturday. We won’t give Togo breathing space and they won’t be third time lucky in Lagos.”