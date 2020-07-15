



The International Football Association Board (IFAB) have announced that the five substitutions rule will be continued next season.

The measure – designed to manage player welfare in seasons affected by the coronavirus pandemic – initially covered competitions finishing in 2020.

However, the amendment has now been extended to cover league competitions ending on or before July 31, 2021.





International competitions scheduled for July and August of the same year have also been taken into account, which means nations will be afforded five substitutes at Euro 2020.

Despite the rule being enforced, IFAB insist each competition can decide whether they want to use the additional substitutes next season.