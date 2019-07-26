<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Idrissa Gueye will formally complete his move to Paris Saint-Germain next week with the French giants paying €32m for the midfielder.

PSG had tried to sign Gueye in January but at that time failed to meet Everton’s valuation.

Thomas Tuchel’s side went back in for the Senegal international this summer though and faced competition from Manchester United for his signature.

L’Equipe say that Gueye asked to be given some time this week to decide on his next move, but has now decided to go back to France and will sign a five-year deal at Parc des Princes in the coming days.