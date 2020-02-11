<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside has recounted how the unquenchable hunger for money and fame led him into the horrible world of occultism.

The former Super Eagles player turned pastor, Idah Peterside, made the confessions on a Lagos radio station on Tuesday morning.

Peterside said that he had an unquenchable hunger for money and fame, which led him into the horrible world of occultism.

“It was so bad for me that I even went into demonic worship; I was involved in occultism and people didn’t know,” he said.

“I did all that because I wanted money and fame which were not coming. My case was so bad that I used to have meetings with snakes. Mine was top class; it was crazy.”

The pastor also revealed that his major activity was to ‘initiate’ women by sleeping with them, especially virgins.

“What actually took me to the next level in occultism was dependent on the number of women I slept with because my covenant was to initiate women.





“I didn’t sleep with them for love or any relationship; my mission was just to initiate them and move on,” he explained.

“Automatically, every women I slept with was initiated – no argument. I was basically looking out for and sleeping with virgins because it was a blood covenant. You know, blood is spilled when you disvirgin a girl. It was crazy,” he added.

Although, the former player is now a born again christian, he is also a founder of a fast growing Church – He is unable to connect memories with some of he ladies he had initiated in the past.

“I can’t really remember a number of them, but I know one who is now married, she lives in London with her husband – what I do now is pray for them, believing they would also encounter God.

Idah Peterside is a former Nigerian international football goalkeeper and former media officer, television pundit and Senior Pastor at Christ Ambassadors Church based in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

He retired from active football in 2002.