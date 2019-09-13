<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission has confirmed the sealing of the residence of the Second Vice-President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Shehu Dikko.

The ICPC was said to have sealed Dikko’s residence at No. 1 River Benue in Maitama, following an order of forfeiture of the property by a Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday.

The house was said to have been sealed on Friday morning by the commission over a fresh corruption investigation on the NFF.

According to the ICPC, the investigation was to uncover financial malpractices in the football association, allegedly involving Dikko and other executives.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the ICPC, Rasheedat Okoduwa, confirmed the decision to seal the house in an interview with newsmen.

She said, “Yes. It’s a fresh investigation involving him (Dikko) and some others.”

Newsmen reported that the NFF which had been on the watch-list of the anti-corruption agency was also currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property.