Iceland captain, Aron Gunnarsson, has stated that they won’t be cowed by Nigeria’s 2-0 defeat to Croatia last Saturday, insisting that the Super Eagles will be tougher than the Argentine team they battled to a draw in their first match.

Gernot Rohr’s team is looking to redeem itself with a win against Iceland at the Volgograd Arena on Friday in order to stay in competition for a Second Round berth from Group D.

The Icelanders stunned La Albicelete with a battling performance in their Group D opener on June 16 which ended 1-1.

Cardiff City midfielder, Gunnarsson, however believes that his team can ruffle more feathers in their first World Cup campaign.

“The match (vs Nigeria) will be tough, we are ready for this, and it will be a different game compared to Argentina. Together we must achieve good result,” Gunnarsson told journalists at their base camp in Russia.

“We must stick to our style and character. I think that we have what it takes to win. The Nigerians have a lot of good players who can improvise on the field.”