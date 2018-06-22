Iceland president Gudni Johannesson has charged his countrymen to go all out for a win against Nigeria in their Group D encounter today (Friday) at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s men who are making their debut appearance at the World Cup will take on the Super Eagles at the Volgograd Arena.

They opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against two-time winners Argentina last Saturday in Moscow.

The Super Eagles on the other hand lost 2-0 to Croatia in their first game at the Kaliningrad Stadium same day.

A win against Nigeria will see them move close to securing a berth in the knockout stages and Johannesson has called on the team to give their all in the game.

“Team Iceland! Our Boys! Give it your best. We do not ask for more. I know that will be enough. Make us proud. We are proud of you. Go get them! Go Iceland,” Johannesson declared in a short video posted on CNN sport Twitter handle.