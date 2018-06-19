Heimir Hallgrimsson has given an insight on how his team Iceland intend to prosecute the game against Nigeria on Friday ‎in their second game after the 1-1 draw against Argentina on Saturday.

The coach who pioneered his team to shock Russia 2018 favourite Argentina by holding them to a 1-1 draw in their opening game said they have moved on from the game against Argentina.

He said they are now fully focused on the game against Nigeria on Friday and the need to stay fresh was why he gave the players a day off, to help them stay fresh for the task of having a good result against the Super Eagles.

Speaking on the Nigerian team, the coach said they are physical in their approach hence his team need to be fully fit for the encounter, where Nigeria need a win to remain in the tournament after a 0-2 loss to Croatia in their opening game.

”They (Nigeria) are very powerful, strong and high powered, so the battery needs to be full. It’s a priority for the game to fill the battery“, the coach said while speaking on their preparations.