The format of the International Champions Cup may be altered next summer in the wake of criticism from Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, one of the tournament organisers has said.

Mourinho, speaking after United were beaten 4-1 by Liverpool in Michigan on Saturday, complained that he could not name a stronger side with a host of stars on extended leave following the World Cup. The Old Trafford boss also suggested he wouldn’t have paid to watch his team in action and bemoaned the lack of big names on show.

“I understand his point,” Charlie Stillitano, executive chairman of International Champions Cup organisers Relevent Sports, told ESPN. “He wants even his players who have personal commitments to be here. And I read into that he wants the best for the fans and the best for us and of course the best for him. He wants his full team.

“There are challenges in a World Cup year. It gets later and later, the season seem to get earlier and earlier and it’s really a challenge for everyone. I think he was just voicing that frustration.

“We are looking at changing the format next year but it’s a bit cyclical anyway. We might tweak the format, but it’s not a World Cup year, everyone is excited to come and I don’t think we will have anything near the same problem.”

Mourinho has also been left disappointed by a lack of progress in the transfer market on the tour of the U.S. and appeared to criticise some of his players who remain on a post-World Cup break.

“I feel like I am president of the Jose Mourinho fan club,” Stillitano said. “There’s probably not a lot a members today.

“I understand the manager, he is frustrated. It was a tough game [against Liverpool] — 100,000 people there to see you lose to your biggest rival.

“Jose has been one of the managers, maybe the top manager — him and Sir Alex Ferguson — to propel this tournament to a new level. I have nothing but admiration for him and what he does.

“Not just Jose, but all the managers will be happy to have their full team with them.”

United’s final ICC match is against Real Madrid in Miami on Tuesday. The tournament runs until Aug. 11, with Atletico Madrid hosting Inter Milan on the same weekend the Premier League season in England begins.