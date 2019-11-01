<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nasarawa United striker Ibrahim Sunusi has assured the Olympic Eagles will not settle for less when at the 2019 Africa Under 23 Cup of Nations in their bid to pick one of the three slots to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Sunusi is on the 21-man list picked by the technical crew of the Under 23 team headed by Imama Amapakabo to defend the trophy won by Nigeria four years ago in Senegal.

The striker informed newsmen that all hands will be on deck to ensure that the Under 23 team are not mere participant at the Olympics qualifiers event.

He expressed delight at his selection for the competition and that he asserted that Nigerians are yet to see the best of him despite the adulation showered on him in the over five matches he has played for the country.

“This is a new experience for me and I want to make the most of it in Egypt,” Sunusi said. “I am thrilled with my selection; I hope to help my country pick the ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“We’re not going there to make up the numbers; we are going for serious business,” he added.