<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

CHAN Eagles striker Ibrahim Sunusi has stated that the return leg of their African Nations Championship qualifier against Togo in Lagos will make a fascinating start if they are able to score an early goal today.

Nigerian home-based team shot themselves in the foot when they allowed the Sparrowhawks to beat them 4-1 in the first leg in Lome and they must score three unreplied goals at the Agege Stadium to pick the ticket to next

year CHAN.

Sunusi featured in the first leg and even scored Nigeria’s only goal in the said match and in his preview of the second leg cracker, the Nasarawa United striker pointed out that only an early goal would put them in the right stead for a great comeback.

“We have been training very well and preparing our mind towards the Saturday encounter because we know that we must play our best game to stage a comeback,” Sunusi said.

“We have reviewed the games we have played against them in recent weeks and we have come to the realization that if we work on the errors we committed in previous games we stand a good chance.

“We must try to score a few early goals too. We know our opponents very well now and we are going into the game with that we have.

“We are also hoping that we are lucky this time because we were unlucky in the past matches we played against them.”