Ibrahim Sunusi believes his best is yet to come for Nasarawa United after he scored a sensational double against El Kanemi Warriors in a 5-1 win to increase his goal tally for the season to seven.

Sunusi and his Solid Miners mates were in beastly mood on Sunday in Lafia when they turned the Borno army into shreds and the winger told newsmen that he is just coming up and that he hopes to remain

consistent for his club for the remaining part of the season.

“It was a complete performance by Nasarawa United in Lafia and I am happy to be part of that team that defeated El Kanemi Warriors in such manner,” Sunusi said.

“We have just shown our other rivals that we won’t be taking anything for granted in the remaining part of the season. We want to show that we are capable of achieving our target with seriousness. The first half performance was awesome.

“I have scored seven league goals now and I am hoping to get a few more to help my team and if winning the highest scorer diadem comes along the way I will take it also. I know that my best is yet to come for my club and I will continue to give my best.”