



Kano Pillars coach Ibrahim Musa has stated that the NPFL may have to settle for experienced and aged striker Gambo Mohammed in the mean time while they look for ways to solve the striking problem which hasn’t been solved since the exit of Junior Lokosa from the club.

Musa speaking in a chat with newsmen lamented the situation and stressed that it becomes so worrisome especially when it is clear that Gambo’s best years are behind him but will still be able to function for the club well in a stand in capacity while Pillars get a substantive replacement for Junior Lokosa.